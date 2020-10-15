Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mnuchin says still working toward coronavirus relief deal, not hung up on testing

But when asked if he was open to a standalone bill on testing, Mnuchin said: "I think we combine that with a PPP deal and an airlines deal.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:00 IST
Mnuchin says still working toward coronavirus relief deal, not hung up on testing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will keep trying to reach a deal on coronavirus relief with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the Nov. 3 election, he said on Thursday, adding that disagreements over a national strategy to test people for the deadly COVID-19 disease will not tank negotiations.

"When I speak to Pelosi today I'm going to tell her that we're not going to let the testing issue stand in the way, that we'll fundamentally agree with their testing language subject to some minor issues. This issue is being overblown," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC. Mnuchin also clarified his remarks from Wednesday that reaching a deal to blunt the economic effects of the global pandemic would be difficult before the election.

"What I said was that a deal would be hard to get done before the election but we're going to keep trying, so I don't want to say that it's not likely. It's just there are significant issues." With President Donald Trump's Republican White House and the Democrat-majority House of Representatives struggling for weeks to come together on another comprehensive relief package, policy makers are pushing to pass "standalone" bills providing extra help for the jobless, small businesses and airlines.

"We would have passed, I believe with a bipartisan overwhelming approval, an airlines-only deal, a PPP deal. The Speaker has refused to do that. I think her all-or-nothing approach doesn't make sense for the American public and politics are getting in the way," Mnuchin said, referring to the small business loans known as the Paycheck Protection Program. But when asked if he was open to a standalone bill on testing, Mnuchin said: "I think we combine that with a PPP deal and an airlines deal. So, again we wouldn't move forward with testing without getting money for small business."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's green tech key to climate change fight, Belgium says

Europe should not only lead the world in its drive to climate neutrality, but also play a central role in technologies to reach that goal, Belgiums Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.It is important that our country does not ...

Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will cancel her travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said in a statement.The campaign said that Harris was last tested ...

Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he will hold a review meeting with administrations of districts that have been affected by torrential rain and floods, and that necessary funds were being released for taking up reli...

Understanding consumer behaviour change in COVID time top challenge for marketing heads: study

A new study involving 1,361 chief marketing officers CMO of 12 countries including India has found that their top challenge is understanding the changes in consumer behaviour the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to. The study, Into the unknown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020