Left Menu
Development News Edition

Candidate who embraces QAnon endorses Loeffler for Senate

A runoff between the top two candidates is required in Georgia if no one gets more than 50% of votes on Nov. 3. Greene is a business woman and political newcomer who has shown support for QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is secretly fighting enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 16-10-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 01:01 IST
Candidate who embraces QAnon endorses Loeffler for Senate

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia enthusiastically accepted an endorsement Thursday from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressional candidate who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and espoused racist views in a series of online videos. Loeffler and Greene made the announcement together at a rented open-air pavilion in a public park on the outskirts of metro Atlanta, where suburbs begin to give way to rural farmland.

Greene said she's backing Loeffler because “she believes a lot of the same things that I believe." The endorsement highlights Loeffler's embrace of far-right politics as she tries to fend off a challenge from Republican Rep. Doug Collins, a four-term congressman who is one of President Donald Trump's most visible defenders in Congress. Collins is among 20 challengers seeking to knock Loeffler from the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to less than a year ago by Georgia's governor.

The top Democrat in the race is Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Loeffler, who was appointed in part to help Republicans in Georgia appeal to moderate suburban voters, has been battling it out with Collins in a race to the right as both seek a spot in a Jan. 5 runoff that is seen as likely. A runoff between the top two candidates is required in Georgia if no one gets more than 50% of votes on Nov. 3.

Greene is a business woman and political newcomer who has shown support for QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is secretly fighting enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. In a series of videos Greene has also alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices, claimed Black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and accused billionaire philanthropist George Soros of collaborating with the Nazis.

More recently, she has attacked the Black Lives Matter movement and the use of masks to protect against the coronavirus. Greene is running essentially unopposed in northwest Georgia's heavily conservative 14th Congressional District after Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out of the race, saying he was leaving the state entirely.

It was not the first time that Loeffler and Greene have attended an event together. Both attended a pro-Second Amendment rally in the northwest Georgia town of Ringgold in September, flanked by men wearing body armor and carrying rifles. Voting is already underway in Georgia. In-person early voting began Monday, and absentee ballots started going out to voters in late September.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters march on Nigerian parliament after army threatens to step in

Hundreds of protesters marched to the gates of Nigerias parliament on Thursday, hours after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order after more than a week of demonstrations against police brutality. The protest defied a ban ...

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020