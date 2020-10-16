Left Menu
Lalu Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, says he lacks policy, rule and morals

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday release a campaign video slamming the incumbent Bihar government.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:08 IST
A campaign video posted by Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday release a campaign video slamming the incumbent Bihar government. "For the greed of the chair, Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar into deep trouble. Having won a majority in the 2010 elections, he betrayed his allies and stabbed us in the back after winning on our own in 2015. Nitish lacks policy, rule, and morals," Lalu tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

In a campaign video picturing the landscape of Bihar, a local resident was quoted saying that, "15 years have gone by and for the sake of the chair, Bihar has gone to the dogs. Education of children, medical care for sick and employment of youth, and welfare of farmers: all of it, forsaken for the chair." The video ended with the tagline (translated from Hindi), "Let us teach a lesson to those who are hungry for power and let us move towards a new direction."

This campaign video comes after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed nomination from Raghopur constituency on Wednesday. Congress, CPI, and CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

