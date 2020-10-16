Left Menu
LJP is 'vote katwa party', they don't want BJP government in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:30 IST
BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give. He also said, "LJP is a vote katwa (divider of votes) party, they don't want a BJP government in Bihar."

"LJP was asking for more seats than what we wanted to give, so the matter broke down. Nowadays, some leaders of LJP are spreading rumours and asking why did the Prime Minister and Amit Shah not stop LJP from leaving NDA," said Sushil Kumar Modi. "Who are they to question Union Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi? Also, if the LJP is opposing Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar, then it means that they are against both Modi and Shah," he further said, and added that on one hand the LJP praises Prime Minister Modi while on the other they oppose Nitish Kumar.

The LJP, which has come out of NDA in Bihar, has decided to put up candidates on seats contested by the Janata Dal (United). It has announced candidates on 27 seats going to polls in the first phase of state polls.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

