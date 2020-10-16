Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

-President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden return to the campaign trail with visits to three battleground states after clashing from afar in dueling televised town halls. -With less than three weeks until the election, vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning through Sunday after a member of her staff tests positive for COVID-19. -Twitter briefly restricted the Trump campaign account after it posted a video about Biden's son the social media company said broke its rules, causing backlash from Republicans.

-Biden would raise $2.4 trillion in new federal government revenue over the next decade, largely from tax hikes on corporations and the highest-income households, according to an analysis by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. -Biden holds his cards close to his chest on whether he would add judges to the U.S. Supreme Court to balance what will be a 6-3 conservative majority if Trump's third nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is confirmed. -U.S. oil majors, hit by the pandemic, donated less to political campaigns this year, but hedged their bets by increasing their spend on Democrats, amid a looming battle over fracking. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Trump campaign ads appear in the streets of Tel Aviv - a move to court dual nationality American-Israeli voters, many of whom are registered in the key states of Pennsylvania and Florida.

INVESTOR VIEW Despite Trump's offer to increase the size of the next COVID-19 stimulus package, markets remain on edge as investors believe a deal is unlikely before Election Day, Nov. 3. BY THE NUMBERS Record-breaking fundraising gives Democrats an edge in the final lap of the election race, as ActBlue reports a $1.5 billion haul, the most it has ever raised in a quarter, while WinRed collected $623 million.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 16: -Trump holds rallies in Florida and Georgia -Biden campaigns in Michigan -The cast of the hit musical "Hamilton" hold a fundraiser for Biden

-Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Selma, North Carolina -TV ratings to be released for Thursday's town halls

Refinitiv customers can find the latest on the U.S. Election at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

