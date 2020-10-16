Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence, condemn one-sided investigation: Ballia BJP MLA

A day after a local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh in Ballia district allegedly shot dead a man during a meeting called for allotment of shops under government quota, BJP MLA Surendra Singh condemned the "one-sided" investigation of the administration. "The incident is upsetting. It should not have taken place but I condemn the one-sided investigation of the administration. Nobody is looking at the pain of six women who have been injured in the incident. Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence," said Singh.

"How can I deny that he is my close associate? Not only mine, he is a close associate of BJP as his family votes for us and he worked for us in polls. Everyone who votes for us is a close associate. But I decry the incident and administration's one-sided probe," he added. Meanwhile, former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government over deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Durjanpur village under the Revati police station limits in Ballia. BSP chief Mayawati alleged that law and order in the state has ended.

"The incident of UP's Ballia is alarming and it is clear from the harassment of women and girls on a daily basis that the law and order has ended. If the government pays attention to this, it would be better. It is the advice of BSP," Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Taking a jibe at the government, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said that it is to be seen whether the "government of encounter" also reverses the car of its people or not.

"The truth of the law and order has been revealed in Uttar Pradesh after a leader of the ruling BJP in Ballia absconded after killing a young man, openly in front of SDM and CO. Now see, whether the government of encounter also reverses the car of its people or not," he said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). According to the police, Dhirendra Pratap Singh had shot at a person, Jay Prakash Pal in Ballia on Thursday.

"As per the initial investigation, it has been found that Dhirendra Pratap Singh had shot at a person, Jay Prakash Pal. Eight persons have been named in the FIR. Search and raids being conducted at multiple locations. Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest," Devendra Nath, SP Ballia said while speaking to media. After the incident, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Avnish Kumar Awasthi in a statement said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the Ballia incident and directed to suspend SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot.

"Chief Minister has also directed strictest action against accused. The role of the officers shall be investigated and if found responsible, criminal action will be taken," he said. (ANI)