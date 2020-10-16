Left Menu
Macron denies fishing issue to blame for Brexit stumble

He added that EU leaders were united and had tasked the bloc's negotiator, Michel Barnier, to continue talks with Britain for two weeks. "There are no divisions.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron denied on Friday that the issue of fishing rights was behind a stumble in Brexit talks, saying this was just one part of the future relationship between Britain and the European Union that needs to be resolved.

"I think you're the victim of poisoning, not food poisoning, but information poisoning," Macron told a reporter asking him why he was ready to block a Brexit deal over the issue of fishing, which amounts to a small part of the French economy. "The state of our talks is not that we are stumbling over the issue of fishing, which is the British's tactical argument, but we're stumbling over everything. Everything," he added.

Fishing is one of the remaining issues left to resolve if Britain is to reach a trade agreement with the EU before the end of a transition period that expires at the end of the year. The issue is particularly important to France, which has coastal communities that fish in British waters. But Macron said the main priority for EU leaders was to ensure there would be fair competition rules between Britain and the EU.

"We are also very unhappy about Brexit. But it is the sovereign choice of the British people. And it happens the remaining 27 leaders of the EU, who chose to remain in the EU, are not there simply to make the British prime minister happy," he added. He added that EU leaders were united and had tasked the bloc's negotiator, Michel Barnier, to continue talks with Britain for two weeks.

"There are no divisions. There were none for the withdrawal agreements, there are none for the future relations, but unanimous support for our negotiator Michel Barnier," Macron said. "We are ready for a deal, but not at any price."

