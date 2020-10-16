Left Menu
Nagaland bypolls: 8 candidates file nominations for 2 assembly seats

Five nominees including Khaseo Anar of the Congress, BJP's Lirimong Sangtam and Independent candidates K Shellumthong, T Yangseo Sangtam and Kiusumew Yimchunger have submitted their nominations for the Pungro-Kiphire seat, he said. The nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday and Monday is the last date for withdrawal of the nominations, the official said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Altogether eight candidates have filed their nominations for the November 3 by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland, a state election official said. Friday was the last date for filing nominations for the by-elections to the Southern Angami-I seat in Kohima district and the Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district.

Ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee Medo Yhokha, opposition NPF's Kikovi Kirha and Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo have submitted their election documents for the Southern Angami-I seat, state Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said. Five nominees including Khaseo Anar of the Congress, BJP's Lirimong Sangtam and Independent candidates K Shellumthong, T Yangseo Sangtam and Kiusumew Yimchunger have submitted their nominations for the Pungro-Kiphire seat, he said.

The nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday and Monday is the last date for withdrawal of the nominations, the official said. By-elections to the Southern Angami-1 seat and the Pungro Kiphire constituency were necessitated following the deaths of the then Assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu of the Naga People's Front respectively.

