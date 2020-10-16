KC-M's decision to sever ties with UDF has made the Cong- led front unstable:CPI-M

The ruling Left in Kerala on Friday said the decision of the Kerala Congress(M) to sever ties with the United Democratic Front, has shaken the "very foundation of the Congress-led Front." CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who met the media through video conference, claimed the decision of the KC(M) to join the Left Democratic Front (LDF) shows that there will be a continuation of the Left government in the state. "The act of KC(M) severing its ties from the UDF has shaken the very foundation of the Congress-led Front.The UDF is politically and organisationally unstable.

The move by the Kerala Congress shows that there will be a continuation of the Left government in the state," Balakrishnan said. He also said that there was no need to discuss the stand taken by the Left partiesin 2015 as many things have changed since then.

"There is no need to discuss the stand taken by the party earlier because a lot has changed after that.Thebar scam case is not existing now. The accused in that case is not alive.There is no need to discuss that matter anymore," Balakrishnan said.

The Left parties, which were in the Opposition in 2015, had vigorously opposed the budget presentation by then Finance minister and KC(M) leader late K M Mani over the bar scam case. Meanwhile, KC(M) leader Jose K Mani met Balakrishnan and held talks with him.

"We have decided to work together with the Left Democratic Front.All the leaders will welcome the Kerala Congress.We hope the LDF will take a decision before the local body elections," Jose K Mani told the media after the meeting. He also called on CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at the CPI state committee office.

When reporters asked Jose about the CPI's opposition earlier inaccepting the KC(M) into the LDF, he said it was a closedchapter. "When we were working with the UDF, they might have taken some stand and made some statements.That's a closed chapter now," Mani said.

Ahead of next year's Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on October 14 got a shot in the arm as Kerala Congress(M) faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front in the state. Jose also said he would quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF.