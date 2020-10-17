Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand vote

Labour had 50.5% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 25.8%, the Electoral Commission said, with 30% of ballots counted in the election that was largely a referendum on Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19. Of Ardern's current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.3% and the Green Party 8.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 13:23 IST
PM Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand vote

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party was on track for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, and could possibly form the first single-party government in decades. Labour had 50.5% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 25.8%, the Electoral Commission said, with 30% of ballots counted in the election that was largely a referendum on Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19.

Of Ardern's current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.3% and the Green Party 8.2%. Labour is on track to win 66 of the 120 seats in the country's unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.

If Labour wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system. If she falls short, she is expected to continue to rely on the minor Greens while jettisoning New Zealand First.

"This is a historic shift," political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington said, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand's electoral history in 80 years. "This is new ground," he said.

A Labour-Green coalition would be the first fully left-leaning government in decades, a scenario that National's Collins warned would mean more taxes and an environment hostile to business. Ardern, 40, has pledged to raise taxes on top earners, while Collins promised short-term tax cuts, but they have otherwise shown few major differences on policy.

National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said it was too early to concede defeat but acknowledged "the Jacinda Ardern effect" on the race. "The last seven months of this government - all of the issues around their past promises have been put aside because of COVID-19," Brownlee told Radio New Zealand. "It's that simple."

Brownlee was trailing by thousands of votes in his electorate seat of Ilam, a National stronghold in Christchurch. The prime minister won global acclaim for her handling of a mass shooting last year by a white supremacist in Christchurch, with her inclusive "be strong, be kind" mantra and swift action to ban guns.

She burnished that reputation this year with a "go hard, go early" approach to the new coronavirus, which has eliminated locally spread COVID-19 in the nation. The election was delayed by a month after new COVID-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country's largest city.

While known internationally for promoting progressive causes such as woman's rights and social justice, at home Ardern faced criticism that her government failed on a promise to be transformational. Life is back to normal in New Zealand, but its borders are still shut, its tourism sector is bleeding and economists predict a lasting recession after the harsh lockdowns.

The economy shrank at an 12.2% annual clip in the second quarter, its steepest drop since the Great Depression. Debt is forecast to rise to 56% of gross domestic product from less than 20% before the pandemic. New Zealanders also voted on Saturday in referendums to legalise euthanasia and recreational marijuana, with results to be announced on Oct. 30. The latter vote could make New Zealand only the third country in the world to allow the adult use and sale of cannabis nationwide, after Uruguay and Canada.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday evening via video conferencing. The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered in...

Gold biscuits worth Rs 37 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

BSF personnel have arrested a man and seized six gold biscuits from his possession near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, BSF ...

RGU signs MoU with Arunachal Govt s Research Dept

The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU has signed an MoU with the state governments Research department to carry out extensive heritage documentation and formulate a state culture policy. The MoU was signed...

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020