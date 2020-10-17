Left Menu
FIRs registered against poll candidates for violating COVID-19 safety norms in MP's Gwalior

Ahead of by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police registered five FIRs against party candidates and others for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety norms.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:39 IST
Visual from a political event gathering (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police registered five FIRs against party candidates and others for allegedly violating COVID-19 safety norms. Speaking to ANI, Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police (SP) said,"We had received a letter from Gwalior collector about various political events where people violated the COVID-19 norms ahead of the by-elections. From October 3 to October 8, five such incidents occurred according to the collector,"

"Following this, police have registered five FIRs against party candidates and others," he added. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

