Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Navratri

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted Hindus on the occasion of beginning of Navratri festival and wished for victory of good over evil once again.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:58 IST
Biden, 77, is challenging President Donald Trump, a Republican, who is seeking another term in the November 3 presidential election. Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted Hindus on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri festival and wished for the victory of good over evil once again. "As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the US and around the world. May good once again triumphs over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all," Biden tweeted on Saturday.

Biden, 77, is challenging President Donald Trump, a Republican, who is seeking another term in the November 3 presidential election. As former vice president of the United States, under the Obama Administration, Biden was instrumental in Diwali celebrations at the White House and also at his official residence.

Senator Harris, who scripted history in US politics by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice-presidential nomination, also extended greetings on Navratri. "@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serves as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America," 55-year-old Senator Harris tweeted.

Both Biden and Harris have been sending out greetings on Twitter to the Hindu community, one of the critical voting blocs in this year's election. In August, they greeted the Hindu community in the US on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential elections. Over 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Democratic Party members last month released a music video remix of popular "Chale Chalo" song from the superhit Bollywood movie, 'Lagaan', to woo Indian-American voters.

