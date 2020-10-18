Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump struggling to retain Upper Midwest in his win column

He's facing headwinds not only in national polling, which shows Democrat Joe Biden leading, but also in battleground surveys. The Trump campaign has largely retreated from the TV advertising in the Midwest, shifting much of its money to Sun Belt states such as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 00:49 IST
Trump struggling to retain Upper Midwest in his win column
The Trump campaign has largely retreated from the TV advertising in the Midwest, shifting much of its money to Sun Belt states such as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is making a late reelection pitch to voters Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, states in the Upper Midwest that were instrumental to his 2016 victory but may now be slipping from his grasp. He's facing headwinds not only in national polling, which shows Democrat Joe Biden leading but also in battleground surveys.

The Trump campaign has largely retreated from the TV advertising in the Midwest, shifting much of its money to Sun Belt states such as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania. Trump scheduled events in Muskegon, Michigan, and Janesville, Wisconsin, and stops Sunday in Nevada and Monday in Arizona as the Nov. 3 election nears.

The president continues to be dogged by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin broke the record for new positive coronavirus cases on Friday — the third time that's happened in a week. The state also hit record highs for daily deaths and hospitalizations this past week.

Biden had no public events planned for Saturday. But in a memo to supporters, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon warned about becoming complacent. "The reality is that this race is far closer than some of the punditry we're seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," she wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. "If we learned anything from 2016, it's that we cannot underestimate Donald Trump or his ability to claw his way back into contention in the final days of a campaign, through whatever smears or underhanded tactics he has at his disposal." Trump is keeping up an aggressive campaign schedule despite his own recent bout of coronavirus, which hospitalized him for several days.

The difficulty of securing a second term was apparent Friday when Trump campaigned in Georgia. No Republican presidential contender has lost the state since 1992, but polling shows Trump and Biden in a tight contest. Trump also has had to court voters in Iowa, which he carried by almost 10 percentage points four years ago. The latest campaign fundraising figures from the Trump team suggest he's likely the first incumbent president in the modern era to face a money disadvantage. After building a massive cash edge, his campaign spent lavishly, while Biden kept expenses low and benefited from an outpouring of donations that saw him raise over a $1 billion over the past three months. That gives Biden a massive cash advantage with just over two weeks to go before the election.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

For the first time this season more than half of this weekends NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it carries out its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine of the 14 Week 6 National Football League NFL games...

Netanyahu expects Israel's 2021 budget to be passed in February

Israels budget for 2021 will likely be passed in February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. Israels economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to contract in 2020 for the first time in nearly two d...

Rugby-Sam Simmonds named European player of the year to cap amazing day

Exeters Sam Simmonds capped an extraordinary day for his club and his family by being named European player of the year on Saturday, hours after brother Joe was man of the match as their team beat Racing 92 to win the Champions Cup for the ...

West Bengal govt employee arrested for taking bribes

An employee of the West Bengal government was arrested for allegedly taking bribes from other staffers on the pretext of providing them suitable postings and transfers, an official said on Saturday. The person was apprehended on Friday by s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020