Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda to visit West Bengal on Monday

Siliguri is in north Bengal, a region where the BJP had performed very well in the Lok Sabha polls and which has emerged as a stronghold of the saffron party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:11 IST
Nadda to visit West Bengal on Monday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday to attend several events. The assembly polls are scheduled in West Bengal in the first half of the next year and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined bid to put an end to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign, following an impressive show in the state in last year's Lok Sabha polls. In a statement, BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold separate meetings with party leaders and representatives of various social groups in Siliguri.

The BJP president will address a press conference and offer prayers at a temple. He will also pay tributes to social reformer Panchanan Barma. Siliguri is in north Bengal, a region where the BJP had performed very well in the Lok Sabha polls and which has emerged as a stronghold of the saffron party.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs; Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseasesChinas top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing infectious diseases, state news agency...

TIMELINE-Thai protests grow in defiance of ban

Anti-government protesters in Thailand defied a ban on demonstrations for a fourth day on Sunday as they stepped up demands for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reform of the monarchy. Below is a timeline of events since ...

Nitish,Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in ...

World News Roundup: Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in Libya; Thai protesters take to streets in new show of defiance and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in LibyaPope Francis expressed support on Sunday for 18 fishermen held in Libya, weighing in on a standoff between Italy and the administratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020