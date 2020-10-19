Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel, Bahrain sign deal establishing formal ties

Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. Although Saudi Arabia has not normalized ties with Israel, it has signaled tacit support for the moves by its Gulf neighbors, which reflect shared concerns about Iran. The El Al flight landed at Bahrain International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 00:51 IST
Israel, Bahrain sign deal establishing formal ties
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. The US-brokered agreement capped a one-day visit by a high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials to Bahrain.

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates at a festive White House ceremony last month marking the "Abraham Accords," a pair of U.S.-brokered diplomatic pacts with Israel. While the UAE's deal with Israel formally established ties, the agreement with Bahrain was less detailed and included a mutual pledge to follow suit. Sunday's visit appeared to complete that task, clearing the way for the countries to open embassies and exchange ambassadors in the coming months.

"It was indeed an historic visit, to start opening relations between both countries, to have fruitful bilateral relations in both fields," said Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif al-Zayani, at the signing ceremony. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, led the delegations.

"Today we made the first formal step in bringing closer ties between the countries," Ben-Shabbat said. "We were accepted with open arms, with warmth and cordiality." "This is an important step in stability in the region, in bring prosperity to all the people in the region and in the countries," added Mnuchin. Israel's agreements with the UAE and Bahrain have marked diplomatic victories for the Trump administration and for Netanyahu.

But they have come under heavy criticism from the Palestinians, who have long counted on a unified Arab stance that recognition of Israel should come only after the Palestinians achieve an independent state of their own. The agreements reflect a shifting Middle East, in which shared concerns about Iran and business opportunities have overshadowed the Palestinian issue. The Palestinians have severed ties with the White House, accusing it of being unfairly biased toward Israel. U.S. officials have in turn cultivated ties between Israel and Arab states, hoping to increase pressure on the Palestinians to reduce past demands in peace talks.

Bahraini civil society groups and opposition figures, already targeted in a yearlong crackdown on dissent, have also spoken out against normalization with Israel. Israel's commercial El Al flight 973 - a nod to the international dialing code for Bahrain - flew through Saudi Arabia's airspace en route to Manama. Although Saudi Arabia has not normalized ties with Israel, it has signaled tacit support for the moves by its Gulf neighbors, which reflect shared concerns about Iran.

The El Al flight landed at Bahrain International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The kingdom's state-owned television channels did not carry the arrival live. Bahrain's state-run news agency later published pictures of the arrival, acknowledging the Israeli officials were there to sign documents "establishing diplomatic relations between the kingdom of Bahrain and the state of Israel, in addition to a number of memoranda of understanding in the areas of joint cooperation." In a rare recording, the Islamic State group condemned the move toward normalization with Israel, identifying the UAE and Bahrain and also accusing Saudi Arabia of showing "subservience to crusaders" and Jews.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

The Nigerian army will begin a two-month national exercise, it said on Saturday, while denying the move was part of any security response to recent widespread demonstrations against alleged police brutality. Operation Crocodile Smile would ...

Guinea votes on third term for Conde amid voter-card concerns

Polls closed and counting began in Guinea on Sunday evening following a largely peaceful day in which voters decided whether to give 82-year-old President Alpha Conde a third mandate, made possible by a constitutional change in March.At lea...

South Africa's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

South Africas health minister, Zweli Mkhize, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late on Sunday.I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus, ...

Five policemen arrested in cattle theft case in Jharkhand

Five policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were arrested in Jharkhands Saraikela-Kharsanwa district for their alleged involvement in cattle theft, a senior officer said on Sunday. They were apprehended in the Adityapur police sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020