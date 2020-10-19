Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 in fray for bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka

Munirathna, after his disqualification last year, had joined the BJP. A total of 2,15,693 voters -- 1,10,265 men and 1,05,418 women -- are eligible to cast their franchise in about 330 polling stations in Sira.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:04 IST
31 in fray for bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka

A total of 31 candidates, including those of the ruling BJP, Congress and JDS, are in the fray for the November 3 byelections to two assembly constituencies in Karnataka after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, officials said. As many as 15 candidates are in the field in Sira in Tumakuru district and 16 in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city, they said.

Six candidates -- two in Sira and four in R R Nagar -- have withdrawn their nominations after papers of 37 were declared valid during scrutiny on Saturday. Results of the bypolls will be declared on November 10.

The byelection has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August, while the R R Nagar seat here has fallen vacant following the disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year. Radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who had recently joined the party, is the ruling BJP's candidate from Sira.

While the Congress has fielded former minister Jayachandra, who had represented the seat in the past, as the candidate from Sira, JD(S) with an eye on sympathy votes has fielded Ammajamma, the wife of late Sathyanarayana. In R R Nagar, the Congress has given ticket to a fresh face -- Kusuma H, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi.

She is pitted against V Krishnamurthy of JD(S) and N Munirathna of the BJP. Munirathna, after his disqualification last year, had joined the BJP.

A total of 2,15,693 voters -- 1,10,265 men and 1,05,418 women -- are eligible to cast their franchise in about 330 polling stations in Sira. In RR Nagar, 4,60,401 eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in 678 polling stations. Among them, 2,40,061 are men and 2,20,261 are women.

A total of 2,034 electronic voting machines with voter- verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) systems will be deployed for the bypolls in two constituencies. Three categories of voters -- those aged above 80, persons with disabilities flagged in the electoral roll and COVID-19 suspects or affected persons -- will be allowed to cast postal ballot, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer has said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UP: BSP MP tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda...

Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM

Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be am...

Day visitors allowed entry into Bhitarkanika National Park

A fortnight after a partial reopening, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district has been thrown open for public on Monday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official said. The national park shut since March ...

UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

The Europen Unions chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020