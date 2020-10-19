Rajnath to address over 18 rallies in Bihar
The BJP is contesting elections in alliance with JD(U), and both the parties have inked pacts with VIP and HAM respectively. BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, and JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and left the remaining seven seats for HAM.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:11 IST
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office said Monday. Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22.
The Union minister will address 18-20 rallies in six days of campaigning during the three phases of polling on October 28, November 3 and 7. The BJP is contesting elections in alliance with JD(U), and both the parties have inked pacts with VIP and HAM respectively.
BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, and JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and left the remaining seven seats for HAM. There are 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aurangabad
- Bihar
- Rajnath Singh
- Singh
- Ramgarh
- Barhara
ALSO READ
BJP announces 9 MLC candidates for Bihar, Karnataka
47 open grounds, 19 halls to be used for public rallies during Bihar Assembly elections: Patna DM
Bihar Assembly polls: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
EC appoints two former IRS officers as special expenditure observers for Bihar polls
RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Purnia