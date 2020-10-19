BJP MP Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of party's youth wing
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing and said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:31 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing and said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure. "The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said. He assumed charge in the presence of BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh
On taking up office, Surya thanked the party's top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party's youth wing. The BJP's Delhi youth wing workers gave him a resounding welcome on Monday when he left his residence here for the party headquarters to assume charge as the 14th President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing said in a statement.
ALSO READ
Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Delhi, set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
PM Narendra Modi's vision of double-engine government in Bihar can be realised only with a BJP chief minister: Paswan.
In India, we have experienced that technology improves transparency, service delivery: PM Narendra Modi at Raise 2020 conference.
World Animal Protection welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on preserving wildlife
Coronavirus danger still persists; we will win the battle against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi.