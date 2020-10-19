Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC seeks detailed report on Kamal Nath's jibe at BJP candidate

The Election Commission on Monday sought a "detailed report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath's remarks against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state. "Based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of MP, we have asked for a detailed report.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:02 IST
EC seeks detailed report on Kamal Nath's jibe at BJP candidate
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Election Commission on Monday sought a "detailed report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath's remarks against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state. Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government. "Based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of MP, we have asked for a detailed report. It would be with the Commission on Tuesday. Based on it, the Commission would take a view," said a senior EC functionary.

The National Commission for Women had also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. "By the time we received reference from NCW, we had already sought a detailed report from CEO, Madhya Pradesh," the EC official said.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci as a disaster on Monday in a conference call with campaign workers and sought to reassure them he still has a pathway to win on Election Day despite slipping poll numbers....

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient - source

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macrons office said on Monday.Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday, Oct. 15 with a person ...

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macrons office said on Monday.Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person w...

Gujarat made remarkable strides in COVID-19 management: Vardhan

From being one of the states most severely affected by COVID-19 to having a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent which is higher than the national average, Gujarat has made remarkable strides, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020