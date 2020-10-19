Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru's Vizcarra denies new corruption allegations, prosecutors to investigate

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra denied allegations on Monday that he had received a payout from a construction company that won a public works contract when he was a regional governor, as prosecutors said they would open a preliminary investigation. Vizcarra, who was sworn in as president in 2018, received bribes worth a total 1.3 million soles ($363,000) between 2014 and 2016, according to testimony that forms part of a broader investigation underway by government prosecutors into construction firms.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:53 IST
Peru's Vizcarra denies new corruption allegations, prosecutors to investigate
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MartinVizcrraC)

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra denied allegations on Monday that he had received a payout from a construction company that won a public works contract when he was a regional governor, as prosecutors said they would open a preliminary investigation.

Vizcarra, who was sworn in as president in 2018, received bribes worth a total 1.3 million soles ($363,000) between 2014 and 2016, according to testimony that forms part of a broader investigation underway by government prosecutors into construction firms. That testimony was published by several local media outlets on Sunday.

Prosecutor Germán Juárez - a member of a team that investigates bribes from Peruvian and foreign construction companies - said he would investigate Vizcarra for "the alleged crimes of bribery and collusion," according to a letter he wrote to his superiors that was also published in local media and viewed by Reuters. Reuters contacted the prosecutor's office but officials there declined to comment on the case.

Vizcarra has denied he received the payments, though he did confirm that the construction firm had received a government contract while he was governor. He nonetheless called the allegations against him tantamount to an effort to overthrow the government in one televised interview late on Sunday. "In each one of the acts I have shown honesty and frankness," Vizcarra said on Monday, in another interview with local radio station Santa Rosa.

The complaint states that Vizcarra received the payout money in six parts between 2014 and 2016, after the company won the contract in 2013. The company paid him the last $60,000 of those funds when he was the country's Minister of Transportation and Communications, the complaint alleges. Earlier this month, local media reported a separate allegation that Vizcarra had been accused during a corruption probe of receiving a payment from a company that had also received a public works contract when he was governor of the southern Peruvian region of Moquegua, accusations he has denied.

The prosecutor would be required to wait until Vizcarra finishes his term in July next year to file charges, if warranted. According to Peru's constitution, a sitting president can only be charged for treason or for preventing elections. Last month, Peru's Congress voted against removing Vizcarra in an impeachment trial, temporarily quelling political tensions in a recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opposition tried to impeach him over alleged links to irregular government contracts with a little-known singer. Vizcarra claimed the trial was part of a plot against him by Congress.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020