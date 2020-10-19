Left Menu
Development News Edition

43 pc women village leaders reflect UP's progressive thinking: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that 43 per cent women are village leaders that reflect the progressive thinking of women in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:10 IST
43 pc women village leaders reflect UP's progressive thinking: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that 43 per cent women are village leaders that reflect the progressive thinking of women in the state. Addressing a meeting with officials, Yogi said, "Demand for 33 per cent reservation for women has been continuously rising, and reservation has also been given in Panchayats. I am happy to say that in Uttar Pradesh, 43 per cent instead of 33 per cent women are village leaders, which reflects the progressive thinking of women in the state."

The Chief Minister said that the Panchayat buildings will now function as the village secretariat. "We are going to connect all gram panchayats of the state with optical fiber. The Panchayat buildings will now function as the village secretariat. Through these, women will get employment in the form of 'Banking Correspondent Sakhi' along with caste and basic residence proofs in the village itself."

Meanwhile attending the e-inauguration ceremony of community toilets and Panchayat Bhawan in the state, he said, "We achieved the target of making Uttar Pradesh 100 per cent open defecation free. Building community toilets are part of the Swachh Bharat Mission." Speaking on the drinking water in schools, he said that the government has made an action plan to provide drinking water in every Anganwadi and school in the state within the next 100 days.

"I assure you that a comprehensive action plan has been prepared to ensure availability of pure drinking water in every Anganwadi and school in the state within the next 100 days. Programmes for supply of pure drinking water in every school have started," he said. Earlier in the day, Adityanath inaugurated One District, One Product (ODOP) virtual fair which will conclude on October 23.

"I am happy to inaugurate a virtual fair amid COVID-19 crisis and for this I would like to thank the MSME Department. I would also like to thank the buyers and sellers who are connected via this fair today. This virtual fair has been organised starting from today till October 23 in collaboration with FICCI," said Adityanath. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC dismisses state's plea against lease of Trivandrum airport

Kerala High Court dismissed Kerala Governments petition challenging the Union governments decision to lease out the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited....

First results of Russian coronavirus vaccine trial to include data from 5,000-10,000 people

Interim results from the late-stage human trial of Russias main coronavirus vaccine candidate could include data from 5,000-10,000 participants, Denis Logunov, a director at the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said on Monday....

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020