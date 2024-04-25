Left Menu

Man booked for threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On Tuesday night, Shamim was booked in an FIR under section 506 of IPC criminal intimidation and section 66 of IT Act. According to police, Kumar in his complaint said, On April 23, I saw a video on social media in which a young man named Shamim alias Bablu is threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Pryagraj | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:00 IST
A person from Gopal Ganj area of this district has been booked for allegedly threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and challenging him to bulldoze his house, police said on Thursday.

The man, Shamim alias Bablu, threw the challenge and made the threat in a video that surfaced online recently.

According to the video, the person said, ''My name is Shamim and I am a resident of Lal Gopalganj in Prayagraj district. I challenge you to bulldoze my house and I will hack Yogi like a goat.'' Taking exception to the claim made in the video, Sarvesh Kumar, who identifies himself as a Social activist, lodged a complaint against Shamim at the Nawabganj Police Station. On Tuesday night, Shamim was booked in an FIR under section 506 of IPC (criminal intimidation) and section 66 of IT Act. According to police, Kumar in his complaint said, ''On April 23, I saw a video on social media in which a young man named Shamim alias Bablu is threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. My sentiments are hurt by his statement.'' He also shared the purported video as evidence along with his complaint. Nawabganj Police Station SHO Dharmendra Kumar Dubey said three teams have been formed to arrest Shamim.

