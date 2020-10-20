Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea opposition candidate claims victory, violence erupts

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo said on Monday he had won the first round of the Oct. 18 presidential election, but his claim was quickly disputed by the electoral commission and the government, setting the stage for a stand-off.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 05:24 IST
Guinea opposition candidate claims victory, violence erupts

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo said on Monday he had won the first round of the Oct. 18 presidential election, but his claim was quickly disputed by the electoral commission and the government, setting the stage for a stand-off. "Despite the serious anomalies that marred the smooth running of the ... election and in view of the results that came out of the ballot boxes, I am victorious in this election in the first round," Diallo told journalists and cheering supporters.

He did not give any figures but said the tally was based on his party's count, not an official tally being conducted by the national election commission, which has yet to publish results. The electoral commission said Diallo's claim carried no weight.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body authorized to give provisional results. It is neither for a political party nor for any individual to do so," Mamadi 3 Kaba, a spokesman for the commission, told Reuters. "We regret the attitude of Mr. Diallo and we say that this declaration is null and void," he added.

Guinea's government said in a statement late on Monday that Diallo's statement was irresponsible and could sow confusion and undermine peace in the West African state. It warned it could launch criminal charges against him. The government said results from over 15,000 polling stations were still being tallied. "It is impossible, at this stage of the process, to have neither trends, let alone the results of the vote."

Diallo is the main challenger to Guinea's 82-year-old incumbent president, Alpha Conde, who is seeking a third mandate after a constitutional change in March which sparked deadly protests. Following his announcement, Diallo's supporters swept into the streets in his strongholds, declaring their alleged victory.

Diallo said on Twitter that three young men were killed in the capital, and several others were injured by security forces while they celebrated his victory. The government was not immediately available to comment on the deaths.

Security Minister Damantang Albert Camara earlier accused Diallo's party of publishing false results, and warned it risked triggering violence. "This strategy of forced, premature and unjustified celebration was carefully planned well before the election," Camara said in a statement.

Rights groups say at least 50 people having been killed over the past year during demonstrations against the constitutional change that allowed Conde to seek at least six more years in power.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 4,119 new coronavirus cases; Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestones and more

HTC Desire 20+ with 48MP quad-camera, SD720G SoC launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets under pressure as Wall St falters, COVID-19 cases rise

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns.In early Asia trade, Au...

Guinea opposition candidate claims victory, violence erupts

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo said on Monday he had won the first round of the Oct. 18 presidential election, but his claim was quickly disputed by the electoral commission and the government, setting the stage for a stan...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC issues strong recommendation for mask mandate on airplanes, trainsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a strong recommendation that all pass...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Lebanese security chief tests positive for COVID-19 in U.SA top Lebanese security official has tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, his department said on Monday, forcing hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020