Ahead of PM's address, Rahul asks him when will he throw Chinese out

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:03 IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked him to tell when he will "throw the Chinese out of Indian territory". There has been tension between India and China on the border in eastern Ladakh since May this year, and the Congress leader has been attacking the government over its handling of the issue. "Dear PM, In your 6 pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," he said on Twitter.

His tweet came minutes before the Prime Minister was to address the nation. The Sino-India border tension also led to a bloody clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, and though there were many casualties on the Chinese side, the details were not made public by Beijing.

