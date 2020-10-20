Left Menu
New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES42 HR-VIRUS-CASES 940 new cases take COVID-19 tally in Hry to 1,52,174; death toll rises 1,660 Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported 940 fresh cases of COVID-19 which pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,52,174, while the death toll rose to 1,660 and 12 more people succumbing to the disease.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL51 PB-SESSION-3RDLD FARM LAWS Punjab Assembly passes bills to `negate’ Centre’s farm laws, adopts resolution Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre’s new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. .

DES27 PB-AMARINDER-LD GOVERNOR Punjab CM, MLAs meet Guv; press for nod to Bills against farm laws Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Governor V P Singh Badnore after the state assembly unanimously passed four Bills against the Centre's farm laws and hoped that he will give his nod to the legislations.

DEL42 UP-BJP LD NOTICE Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused Lucknow/Ballia (UP): The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia. . DES37 UP-BALLIA-FIRING-REMAND Ballia firing case: Police seek remand of BJP leader Ballia (UP): Police here on Tuesday sought the remand of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during the allotment of ration shops in the presence of senior district and police officials. .

DES48 NCR-TODDLER-RAPE-DEATH Toddler raped, killed in UP's Ghaziabad; accused known to family arrested Ghaziabad (UP): A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her father's acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. . DES35 UP-FIRE-JAGGERY-CHILDREN UP: Two children charred to death as fire breaks out in jaggery unit Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two children were charred to death after a fire broke out in a jaggery making unit at Jatwara village under Kakrauli police station area here on Tuesday, police said. .

DES22 UP-VIRUS-CASES 30 deaths, 2,351 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,351 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 4,59,154. . DES20 RJ-PILOT Cong-RJD to win Bihar polls, will go there for campaigning: Pilot Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Grand Alliance involving his party and the RJD will form government in Bihar following the upcoming assembly elections. .

DES43 RJ-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19: Raj records 14 deaths, 1,897 new cases Jaipur: Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 14 more fatalities due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 1,774, a bulletin issued by the state's health department said. . DES47 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 241 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's coronavirus infection tally rose to 58,601 on Tuesday with 241 more people testing positive for the virus, while 13 more infected patients died at different hospitals..

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

