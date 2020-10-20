New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL51 PB-SESSION-3RDLD FARM LAWS Punjab Assembly passes bills to `negate’ Centre’s farm laws, adopts resolution Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre’s new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. .

DES27 PB-AMARINDER-LD GOVERNOR Punjab CM, MLAs meet Guv; press for nod to Bills against farm laws Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Governor V P Singh Badnore after the state assembly unanimously passed four Bills against the Centre’s farm laws and hoped that he will give his nod to the legislations. . DES42 HR-VIRUS-CASES 940 new cases take COVID-19 tally in Hry to 1,52,174; death toll rises 1,660 Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported 940 fresh cases of COVID-19 which pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,52,174, while the death toll rose to 1,660 and 12 more people succumbing to the disease. .

DEL42 UP-BJP LD NOTICE Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused Lucknow/Ballia (UP): The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia. . DES37 UP-BALLIA-FIRING-REMAND Ballia firing case: Police seek remand of BJP leader Ballia (UP): Police here on Tuesday sought the remand of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during the allotment of ration shops in the presence of senior district and police officials. .

DES48 NCR-TODDLER-RAPE-DEATH Toddler raped, killed in UP's Ghaziabad; accused known to family arrested Ghaziabad (UP): A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her father's acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. . DES35 UP-FIRE-JAGGERY-CHILDREN UP: Two children charred to death as fire breaks out in jaggery unit Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two children were charred to death after a fire broke out in a jaggery making unit at Jatwara village under Kakrauli police station area here on Tuesday, police said. .

DES22 UP-VIRUS-CASES 30 deaths, 2,351 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,351 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 4,59,154. . DES20 RJ-PILOT Cong-RJD to win Bihar polls, will go there for campaigning: Pilot Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Grand Alliance involving his party and the RJD will form government in Bihar following the upcoming assembly elections. .

DES43 RJ-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19: Raj records 14 deaths, 1,897 new cases Jaipur: Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 14 more fatalities due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 1,774, a bulletin issued by the state's health department said. . DES47 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 241 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's coronavirus infection tally rose to 58,601 on Tuesday with 241 more people testing positive for the virus, while 13 more infected patients died at different hospitals..