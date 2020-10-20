Left Menu
West Bengal Govt contributes Rs 2 crore for Telangana flood relief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore as relief in view of rain and flood in Telangana.

20-10-2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore as relief in view of rain and flood in Telangana. In her letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao, Mamata said, "The people of West Bengal stand by the brothers and sisters of Telangana in this hour of crisis. The West Bengal government would like to contribute a token sum of Rs. 2 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

She said we are really sad to learn about the sufferings of the people of Telangana due to unprecedented floods following incessant rains during the last few days. "A few months back, our state also faced a natural calamity with huge losses due to super-cyclone 'Amphan'. We can feel the sufferings the people of your state are going through, and our heart goes out to them," she further said.

Recently, the official said due to heavy rains and flash floods all over the state 50 people died. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also instructed the officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing to the people who are facing trouble due to heavy rains and flash floods. (ANI)

