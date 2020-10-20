Slippers thrown at Tejashwi at an election rally

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Tuesday attacked with slippers while campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The RJD leader was sitting on the dais when someone from the crowd hurled slippers towards him, party and official sources said.

While one slipper misses him completely, the other landed in his lap, a video clip of the incident shows. Yadav was in the Kutumba assembly segment to address a public rally. The incident took place as soon as he took his place on the stage amid slogans in his support by party workers.

Sources said a physically challenged man sitting on a tricycle is believed to have thrown chappals at the RJD leader. People and the security personnel caught him and took him away from the public meeting, the sources said.

Tejashwi was seemingly unfazed by the incident as he didn't even mention it in his speech. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the incident and demanded proper seceurity arrangements for leaders addressing public meetings during the polls.

Tejashwi, chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, had come to seek vote for Congress nominee Rajesh Ram of ally Congress candidate. Ram is pitted agaist Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman on the Kutumba reserved seat.