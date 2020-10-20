Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections, Pelosi optimistic

"I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, as talks between House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin approached a Tuesday deadline for reaching a deal that could pass Congress before Election Day on Nov. 3. The White House has proposed $1.8 trillion in coronavirus relief, while Pelosi is pushing for $2.2 trillion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:24 IST
Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections, Pelosi optimistic
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, and said he would accept a deal worth more than $2.2 trillion despite opposition to large spending measures among his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate. "I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, as talks between House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin approached a Tuesday deadline for reaching a deal that could pass Congress before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The White House has proposed $1.8 trillion in coronavirus relief, while Pelosi is pushing for $2.2 trillion. Pelosi said she was optimistic Democrats could reach a bipartisan deal with the Trump administration, but that more work needed to be done. She is expected to speak with Mnuchin at 1500 EDT/1900 GMT.

"I'm optimistic, because I do think we have ... a shared value that finally they want to crush the virus," Pelosi told Bloomberg TV. "Hopefully by the end of the day today, we'll know where we all are." Pelosi said aid to state and local governments and Republican demands for liability protection for businesses remain sticking points. But she suggested the Democrats could find grounds to agree on liability protections if the administration agrees to eliminate certain language sought by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that she believes would overshadow protections for workers.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly stated their opposition to additional COVID-19 relief spending near the $2 trillion mark and have focused instead on smaller initiatives. Senate Republicans prepared to bring up legislation on Tuesday to help small businesses slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 8.2 million Americans, killed over 220,000 and thrown millions out of work.

But the Republican measure to refund the Paycheck Protection Program was not expected to pass, with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer objecting that it was too narrow. FALL IN LINE

Trump predicted that Senate Republicans would fall in line if Mnuchin and Pelosi reach a broad bipartisan deal. He also said he would be willing to accept a deal passed mainly with Democratic support. "Not every Republican agrees with me, but they will," he said. Trump added he specifically expects support from McConnell: "He'll be on board if something comes."

Senior Senate Republican John Thune expressed doubt on Monday that there would be enough Senate Republican votes to pass a comprehensive bill as large as the White House proposal, let alone something larger than Pelosi's. "It'd be hard," Thune, the Senate Republican whip, told reporters.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have been negotiating intermittently since August on a fresh coronavirus aid plan. Any new stimulus would be in addition to $3 trillion in relief that Congress approved earlier this year. Pelosi suggested Democrats may have to relent on concerns about the U.S. Census that they had sought to address in the deal.

She said if a deal is agreed, the House would need to have legislation written by the end of this week so that both houses of Congress could vote on it by the end of next week. "It might not be finished by Election Day. It may be finished by Election Day. But I'd want it by next Friday," Pelosi said. "Nov. 1, rent day. Let's see if we can't do that."

The Senate also plans a vote on Wednesday on a $500 billion-plus Republican proposal to include unemployment benefits and aid to schools. It would provide people with $300 in federal weekly unemployment benefits, while the Democrats want to return to the $600 weekly level in a measure approved earlier this year. Democrats blocked a similar Republican proposal last month and the measure on Wednesday is also expected to fail.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters. AstraZenecas large, l...

Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions fro...

US STOCKS-Wall Street shares bolstered by stimulus bets

Shares on Wall Street climbed on Tuesday on growing optimism that talks among U.S. lawmakers are progressing with respect to a U.S. stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.House of Representativ...

Warnings in Michigan, Minnesota over guns at polling places on Election Day

An election official and civil rights groups in two U.S. states that will play a key role in Novembers presidential election gave warnings on Tuesday about the potential for armed civilians at polling places sparking violence or intimidatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020