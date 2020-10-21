Left Menu
BJP minister Imarti Devi breaks down before party leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia at public rally

BJP leader Imarti Devi, the target of former chief minister Kamal Nath's recent misogynistic 'item' jibe on Tuesday got emotional and broke down in front of party leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia, at a public rally in Chhimak village of Gwalior.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:00 IST
A visual from the rally when Imarti Devi got emeotional on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

At the rally, Scindia said "This Imarti has given 25 years for you. This Imjarti has given all her life to you. Those who have come to insult Imarti need to be given an answer by you all." He also hugged Imarti Devi who had broken down into tears. Later, Scindia sharing a video of the rally, tweeted: "Today I appealed for the victory of Imarti Devi in Dabra assembly constituency in a 'Jan Sabha'. Dabra's by polls is not just a by poll, it is an election for the honour of our daughter and for her self-respect."

At the rally, Scindia said "This Imarti has given 25 years for you. This Imjarti has given all her life to you. Those who have come to insult Imarti need to be given an answer by you all." He also hugged Imarti Devi who had broken down into tears. Later, Scindia sharing a video of the rally, tweeted: "Today I appealed for the victory of Imarti Devi in Dabra assembly constituency in a 'Jan Sabha'. Dabra's by polls is not just a by poll, it is an election for the honour of our daughter and for her self-respect."

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi as an "item" at an election meeting in the Dabra (scheduled caste) assembly constituency in Gwalior district, sparking a controversy. "Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today wrote Kamal Nath urging him for an "honest"apology for his misogynistic jibe.

Even after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemned his remarks, Kamal Nath refused to apologise stating that he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement. "It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," said Nath.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press briefing in Wayanad condemned Nath's remarks saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used. "Kamal Nath Ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," said Gandhi.(ANI)

