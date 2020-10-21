Left Menu
Madrassas promoting terrorism, govt's support must end: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur here on Tuesday alleged that madrassas are responsible for turning Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:07 IST
Madrassas promoting terrorism, govt's support must end: MP Minister
Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur during a press conference in Indore on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

She also said that the government's support to madrassas should come to an end in the country.

While addressing a press conference, Madhya Pradesh culture minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore, said, "All terrorists are raised in madrassas, they had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory. Madrassas which can't comply with nationalism, they should be merged with the existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society." "Assam has shown this with success, the institutions which are creating hurdles in the way of nationalism will have to be shut down in the national interest," she added.

While responding to reporters questions whether she was in favour of shutting down madrassas across the country, Thakur said that she wants discontinuation of government grants to madrassas. "Waqf Board are strong enough to run such institutions in a personal capacity to promote religious education in the spirit of the Constitution. Government support to madrassas needs to end," she said.

Pitching for common education to children of all religions, Thakur said "Religion-based education promotes fundamentalism and hatred in society." (ANI)

