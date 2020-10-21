Left Menu
BJP to telecast Modi's address in every booth in West Bengal

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the people of West Bengal at 12 noon on Thursday in every polling booth across the state's 294 Assembly constituencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:06 IST
The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the live-viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to the people of West Bengal at 12 noon on Thursday in every polling booth across the state's 294 Assembly constituencies. Modi is scheduled to share his "Pujor Shubecha" (Puja greetings) message with the people of the state on Thursday, when Durga Puja celebrations start there.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said they have made arrangements across the state for more than 25 party workers and voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social-distancing norms. In the run-up to the prime minister's address, there will be a cultural programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata from 10 am on Thursday in the presence of senior West Bengal BJP leaders, they said.  The state BJP has made arrangements to telecast the exercise live.  West Bengal is scheduled to hold the Assembly polls in the first half of the next year. The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has been exuding confidence that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

The saffron party had won 18 seats in West Bengal against the TMC's 22 in last year's Lok Sabha polls and trailed the ruling party in terms of vote share by only three per cent..

