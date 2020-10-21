Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battle over coronavirus relief intensifies ahead of U.S. election

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:32 IST
Battle over coronavirus relief intensifies ahead of U.S. election

The battle over a hefty, new U.S. coronavirus aid bill was set to spill into Wednesday as the White House and Democrats try to strike a deal before the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections, now with the encouragement of President Donald Trump.

Plenty of hurdles remained, however, not the least of which was the overall price tag of a bill that could be in the range of $2.2 trillion, the number Democrats had been pushing for months. Reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would resist fast action further muddied the outlook and potentially put him at odds with Trump on an effort that is a high priority for American voters.

Despite Trump's insistence that his fellow Republicans in Congress would fall in line behind a big bill, there were no signs yet that those lawmakers would go along with anything costing more than around $500 billion. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the nation's top Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were slated to continue their negotiations on Wednesday.

Renewed direct payments to households and expanded unemployment insurance were among the provisions being discussed. In a Twitter posting on Tuesday, Pelosi Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill wrote: "On several open questions, the Speaker and the Secretary called for the (congressional) committee chairs to work to resolve differences about funding levels and language."

Meanwhile, a senior Senate Republican aide late on Tuesday told Reuters that McConnell does not want to bring a large coronavirus aid bill to the Senate floor before Nov. 3. The Washington Post reported that McConnell told his fellow Republicans that a deal on a package now could threaten his plans to rapidly move Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination through the full Senate next week.

A McConnell spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Nonetheless, Trump, who is lagging in his re-election bid according to national public opinion polls, told Fox News on Tuesday that he wanted an even bigger relief bill than what the Democrats were advocating.

Pelosi told reporters in the U.S. Capitol that she hoped for progress on a bill by week's end, although she later wrote in a letter to her fellow Democrats of the possibility of a deal "before the election." The United States has recorded more than 8.2 million cases of coronavirus and more than 220,000 people have died, the highest death toll in the world.

Despite more than $3 trillion in economic and healthcare aid provided by Washington since early this year, the U.S. economy has lost millions of jobs as business operations have been severely curtailed in an attempt to contain the virus. Trump has tried to minimize the seriousness of the pandemic, even after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in September.

As the Pelosi-Mnuchin negotiations continue, the Senate was scheduled to vote on a $500 billion Republican aid plan that already was rejected last month and is expected to face the same fate on Wednesday. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNBC on Tuesday that while progress was achieved, there still was "a ways to go" to get a deal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambedkar university announces 2nd cut-off list, marginal dip in all courses

Ambedkar University Delhi AUD released its second cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 98.25 percent for Psychology for aspirants from outside the national capital. The candidates f...

Sebi chief Tyagi bats for reducing fin sector's reliance on banking system for fundraise

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said there is an urgent need for diversification in the countrys financial sector in terms of fundraising, through a shift to capital markets. The financial sector in India is currently dominated by ban...

Half of working adults worried about jobs, 2/3rd expect employers to help them retrain: WEF

More than half of the working adults globally are concerned about losing their job in the next 12 months, including 57 per cent in India, but more than two-thirds are hopeful that their employers will help them retrain for new employment op...

Sydney could be Indian cricket team's port of entry for quarantine and training: Reports

Sydney and Canberra are emerging as potential venues to host Indias limited-over series against Australia during the upcoming tour starting next month. The Indian team was initially supposed to land in Brisbane but apparently Queensland sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020