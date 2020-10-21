Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian opposition, UN call for release of elderly priest held on terror charges

Indian opposition leaders on Wednesday called for the release of an elderly priest held on terror charges, one of 16 similar arrests rights groups say are politically motivated. Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old Jesuit priest working with tribal groups in India's eastern state of Jharkhand, was arrested earlier this month on accusations he assisted Maoist groups active in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:32 IST
Indian opposition, UN call for release of elderly priest held on terror charges

Indian opposition leaders on Wednesday called for the release of an elderly priest held on terror charges, one of 16 similar arrests rights groups say are politically motivated.

Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old Jesuit priest working with tribal groups in India's eastern state of Jharkhand, was arrested earlier this month on accusations he assisted Maoist groups active in the region. He was refused bail and is being held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), that critics say is one of several laws being abused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"The charges seem to be preposterous," said Shashi Tharoor, a lawmaker from the opposition Congress, that was one of half-a-dozen parties to speak at a news conference on Wednesday. "He should be released on bail even if the government insists on these far-fetched charges."

Sonia Narang, a spokeswoman for India's federal National Investigation Authority that is in charge of the case, did not respond to a request for comment. Swamy's arrest is one of sixteen in connection with what began as an investigation into clashes between groups from India's upper and lower castes in 2018, according to the People's Union for Civil Liberties, a rights group. All are activists, academics and other intellectuals.

The United Nations and several rights groups have said the detentions are part of a pattern of the government using India's laws to crack down on dissent, although New Delhi denies this. "He was charged and detained, and we understand that he is still detained, despite being 83 years old, despite being a long-standing respected human rights activist, working particularly on the rights of marginalized groups," Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, said on Tuesday.

"So in our view this is an example of these laws being used to detain the wrong type of people for the wrong reasons." The UAPA has also been used to arrest several left-wing activists in connection with communal riots in India's capital earlier this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India ECI has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during ele...

Morgan Stanley unveils scholarship fund for Black colleges

Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it will cover college expenses for 60 students at historically Black colleges and universities HBCUs in the banking industrys latest attempt to address racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.The Mo...

RJD, Congress want to leave the new coronavirus-- CPI, CPI (ML)--amid people of Bihar: CM Yogi

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and Congress want to leave CPI and CPIM-L--the new coronavirus-- amid the people of Bihar, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle ag...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 21

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020