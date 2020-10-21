Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during electioneering.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:31 IST
ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during electioneering.

In a letter addressed to the President/General Secretary of the recognized National/State Political Parties, ECI said, "Election Commission of India has taken a serious view of the laxity on the part of political parties and candidates, on the ground, in terms of maintaining crowd discipline, and hereby reiterates and further advises them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during electioneering." More importantly, the Commission also expects CEOs and the District machinery to invoke "appropriate and relevant penal provisions against the candidates concerned as well as the organisers responsible for such violations."

Separate instructions for strict compliance of guidelines are being issued to Chief Electoral Officers and State Governments of poll going states, the Commission said. The ECI said that instances of such public meetings have come to notice of the Commission, where a large number of crowds have assembled in utter violation of social distancing and the political leaders/campaigners are addressing the gathering without wearing masks in complete disregard of the guidelines/instructions issued by Election Commission.

"By doing so, the political parties and candidates are not only flouting the guidelines of the Commission with impunity but exposing themselves as well as the public attending the rallies/meetings to the danger of infection during the pandemic", the letter reads. In its guidelines, ECI has put forth rules and regulations that mandatorily need to be adopted during the entire election procedure. Furthermore, for the first time, every candidate shall deposit security money online following the pandemic.

Additionally, under the commission's direction, the number of persons to accompany a candidate for submission of Nomination has been restricted to two. Also based on these broad guidelines, a detailed COVID-19 related comprehensive plan has been prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10.

Also Read: Bihar assembly polls: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire Guard for Every Indian - AQUAFIRE

Gurgaon Haryana India, October 21 ANIBusiness Wire India FIRE - blessing or a curse on mankind. Though fire is the most important invention of mankind but when unchecked, it can also be the biggest curse. More than 25000 lives are lost and...

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory. Gandhi, who was interacti...

No Article 370 means licence to buy property in Kashmir: Yogi at Bihar rallies

In a statement that may ruffle many feathers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has given people of other states a licence to own property in Jammu and Kashmir. The firebra...

ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India ECI has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020