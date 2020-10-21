Left Menu
Will join NCP on Oct 23, have suffered a lot in BJP: Khadse

Eknath Khadse who recently resigned from the BJP said on Wednesday that he will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 23.

ANI | Jalgaon (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:23 IST
Eknath Khadse speaking to reporters on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Eknath Khadse who recently resigned from the BJP said on Wednesday that he will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 23. "I will join the NCP on October 23," Khadse told reporters. He also alleged that he has suffered a lot in the BJP.

"The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed the police to register an FIR against me on a false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption inquiry was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in the BJP," Khadse said. He said, "The party has given me important positions but in return, I have worked and made big sacrifices for the party as well."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that the resignation of Eknath Khadse has been accepted. Patil told reporters on Wednesday, "I got Eknath Khadse's resignation this morning and it has been accepted. We give him our best wishes for joining a new party."(ANI)

