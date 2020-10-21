Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC notice to Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe, seeks reply within 48 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sent a notice to Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath, seeking an explanation for his "item" jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:50 IST
EC notice to Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe, seeks reply within 48 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sent a notice to Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath, seeking an explanation for his "item" jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi. The Commission has asked the former chief minister to explain his stand within the next 48 hours, delaying which, the commission would decide without 'further reference'.

The ECI has examined the speech made by the leader during a campaign rally on October 18 for the November 3 by-election in Dabra, Gawalior and found it in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Commission said it also received the report from Chief Electoral Office of Madhya Pradesh with authorized transcription. This comes after a complaint was lodged by BJP against Kamal Nath. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also sought an explanation from the Congress leader.

The ECI has sought a detailed report from the MP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The By-election of the legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh was announced on September 29, ensuring the MCC with immediate effect.

Under it, "no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate the existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between caste and communities, religious or linguistics". During the Dabra campaign rally in Kamal Nath said that Imarti Devi was an "item" unlike the Congress' candidate Suresh Raje. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...

German health minister tests positive for coronavirus - ministry

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry said, adding that he had placed himself in home quarantine.The minister, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms, the minist...

Soccer-Rashford urges MPs to back school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has warned members of the British Parliament to not turn a blind eye to vulnerable families as the House of Commons prepare to vote on a Labour Party plan to extend free school meals in the country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020