BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for meeting family of scribe allegedly linked to PFI

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for meeting the family of Siddiqui Kappan, a journalist who is allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI). BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference, " Rahul Gandhi met the family of Sidiqqui Kappan who is said to be a PFI member and who has been arrested."

Bhatia said, "It is being reported in media that their state office bearer has said that when Rahul Gandhi met the family then he has assured that Rahul Gandhi himself, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the UPCC will intervene and ensure that Sidiqqui Kappan will be helped by the Congress party." "I want to say whether Rahul Gandhi knows that this person who calls himself a journalist was going to Hathras to disturb the law and order so that Congress and PFI types of parties benefit," the BJP leader said.

"The accused with whose family Rahul Gandhi met is a member of PFI and we all know what communal politics PFI does," he added. Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "Rahul Gandhi for the past three days has been in his constituency for COVID relief work and he conducted meetings and today he met several people who want to raise their concerns and issues. In that connection, the Kappan family met him."

"The fact is till Bihar polls are conducted these things will come up like Tanishq ad, Kappan family issue and Nityanand Rai's comments that if a different government is formed in Bihar then terrorist from Kashmir will come there. So all these things will come up before the Bihar polls," the Congress spokesperson said. "Till November 7, the country will have to face all this. But no one is talking about the job loss and falling of the country's economy. Does someone talk of how to prevent crime against women and what strategies could be made to do that. Will the government speak on this," Vallabh questioned.

Journalist Siddique Kappan's family on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of Kappan, said that they were concerned as lawyers were unable to meet him.

"Rahul Gandhi has agreed to provide all assistance for my husband's release. He too was going to Hathras during the visit of Rahul Gandhi when he was arrested. We are concerned as even lawyers haven't been able to meet him and we have received very little information from the authorities," Rehanath said. Siddique Kappan was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on his way to Hathras.

On October 12, the Supreme Court adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a habeas corpus plea seeking Kappan's release. The petition was filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). (ANI)