Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)

The UP Congress on Wednesday appointed Urusa Rana, daughter of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, as the vice-president of its Women's Congress (central zone). An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and appointed as the vice-president of the Women's Congress (central zone).

Speaking to reporters here, Urusa said she had always considered Congress as a family. "Other political parties are nowhere near the Congress now, whether it is the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party," she said. Urusa claimed that she had assured the party high command of working for the party with full strength.