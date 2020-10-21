Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)

An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and appointed as the vice-president of the Women's Congress (central zone). Speaking to reporters here, Urusa said she had always considered Congress as a family.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:23 IST
Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UP Congress on Wednesday appointed Urusa Rana, daughter of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, as the vice-president of its Women's Congress (central zone). An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and appointed as the vice-president of the Women's Congress (central zone).

Speaking to reporters here, Urusa said she had always considered Congress as a family. "Other political parties are nowhere near the Congress now, whether it is the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party," she said. Urusa claimed that she had assured the party high command of working for the party with full strength.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi protestors say death penalty not the answer to rise in rape

Protesters took to Dhakas streets on Wednesday to demand action on rising rape cases in Bangladesh, saying a new law that expanded the use of the death penalty was not enough to bring about real change.Womens rights campaigners are demandin...

IPL 13: RCB bowled well but we should have countered that better, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled well but added that the team should have countered that better after the massive eight-wicket loss against Virat Kohli-led side. RCB chased down a to...

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vaticans official ...

OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidestepped paying billions of dollars in penalties and stopped s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020