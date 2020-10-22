U.S. Democrats to boycott Senate Judiciary vote on Barrett to Supreme Court -source

U.S. Democrats to boycott Senate Judiciary vote on Barrett to Supreme Court -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 02:41 IST
Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will boycott a vote scheduled for Thursday on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, a Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday. Democrats are protesting President Donald Trump's nomination of Barrett, following the mid-September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, arguing that he should have awaited the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is rushing Barrett's nomination through the Senate in the hope of having her seated on the high-court before Nov. 3.
