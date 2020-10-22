Left Menu
BJP MP Namgyal casts vote in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh President and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal cast his vote in the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election 2020 on Thursday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:23 IST
BJP Ladakh President and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh President and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal cast his vote in the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election 2020 on Thursday. "I would like to congratulate everyone here as Ladakh has been made a Union Territory and after the development, this is the first Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council election being held. I would like to request the voters here to maintain social distancing and follow COVID-19 norms," said Namgyal.

"I also request the people to vote in favour of BJP and we have been telling people what all developments have been done by the BJP over here. People in large numbers are stepping out to vote here today and they will make us win," he added. He further stated that the 6th schedule is not Congress' demand and BJP had put up the demand first.

"Congress is speaking about it following the elections otherwise Congress cannot bring 6th schedule, they are just fooling around," Namgyal added. On being asked for calling big leaders from Delhi for election campaigning here, Namgyal said, "Only those who have government will bring them. Congress should have brought Rahul Gandhi so that our people would have laughed after listening to the jokes. Sonia Gandhi should have come here. They were unable to make Ladakh a UT."

Earlier, Ladakh's General Administration Department on Wednesday said that the public holiday will be observed within the limits of Leh district on account of the 6th LAHDC election. According to the order, a special casual leave shall be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise. (ANI)

