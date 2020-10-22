Withdrawal of consent to CBI to investigate in Maharashtra highly objectionable: Amar Sable

Left Menu
Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawing general consent from CBI to investigate in the State and termed it highly objectionable.

22-10-2020
By Amit Kumar

In a notification issued by the Maharashtra home department, headed by Anil Deshmukh, the state has withdrawn consent from the CBI to investigate cases. This means that the CBI will have to seek fresh consent from the state each time its officers wish to question or investigate in the state. "It is not right to create a conflict between the Centre and the State over the legal institution and it is not in the interest of the country. The government of Maharashtra will have to answer to the people of the State in the coming days about their actions. Who are they trying to save? Who is on CBI's radar?" Sable told ANI.

"Government of Maharashtra hasn't allowed CBI to investigate in the State. What is the reason behind imposing this ban on CBI? Maharashtra Government has imposed such a ban on CBI after 21 years," the BJP leader further added. Earlier, three non-BJP-ruled states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - had withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction. (ANI)

