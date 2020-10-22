Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Pankaja Munde to hold virtual Dussehra rally this year

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday said this year she will hold a virtual Dussehra rally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:37 IST
Maha: Pankaja Munde to hold virtual Dussehra rally this year

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday said this year she will hold a virtual Dussehra rally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, had been addressing the annual Dussehra rally at Savargaon in Beed district for the last few years.

In a video message, the BJP leader said this time she will hold a virtual rally on the occasion of Dusshera on Sunday. "Today, the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, we will celebrate this day in our villages. I will address the rally online," she said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

The U.S. Justice Departments nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.William Kovacic, an antitrust professor at Georg...

Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trai...

BJP's Bihar poll manifesto promises free COVID vaccine, 19L jobs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday released the BJPs manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR. It also sought to reach out to the youth with the promise...

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020