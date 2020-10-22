Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM remained mum on many issues but speech was `crisp': Shiv Sena

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the country, Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' said on Thursday that he remained silent on major issues, but it was "one of the best speeches" made in the last few months.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:53 IST
PM remained mum on many issues but speech was `crisp': Shiv Sena

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the country, Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' said on Thursday that he remained silent on major issues, but it was "one of the best speeches" made in the last few months. There was nothing to dislike in Modi's Tuesday's address, and the prime minister had a "radiant glow" on his face which will rid the country of its problems, the editorial in the Marathi daily said in a sarcastic tone.

"What did prime minister Modi tell the countrymen through his address? What was new? Did he give any assurance to the flood-hit people in Maharashtra? Which monetary package was announced? All such criticism can be directed at the speech, however, the speech was short and effective," it said. The prime minister on Tuesday appealed people to follow COVID-19 guidelines even though lockdown has ended, and warned that negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

"Whatever he spoke about coronavirus, it was all true. He came, he spoke. His white beard, the radiant glow on his face....This glow will eradicate the darkness of calamities in the country," the editorial said.

Modi talked about economic activities in the country being increased, but did not refer to the unemployment caused by the pandemic, it said. "Before the speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the PM to talk about the Chinese incursion (in Ladakh) and when India will drive out Chinese soldiers. But Modi did not touch on a single issue," the Sena mouthpiece said.

"His speech was short and crisp. In fact, the seven-to-eight minute-long coronavirus awareness address was one of the best speeches in the last seven months," it added. Referring tothe demand to reopen temples in Maharashtra, the editorial said governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must have noted that the prime minister said the places where crowding can happen can not be reopened so soon.

Opposition BJP has been demanding that temples in Maharashtra be reopened, and Koshyari had written a caustic letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ROH 10221707

... ...

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturdays home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford. After going into th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020