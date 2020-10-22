Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. "The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for Western Uttar Pradesh, only BJP has fulfilled his dream. No other party can ever make his dreams come true," Adityanath said addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr kickstarting the party's by-election campaign in the state.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, who is popularly known as the first 'kisan' prime minister, had also held the post of deputy prime minister and was twice the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Minister for Home Affairs and Finance Ministry. Born in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh believed that the real India resides in the rural areas and had played a vital role in re-organising the agriculture sector by bringing different bills for reforms in the sector.

Adityanath, in an indirect reference to the violent protests in the state and strict action of the administration and the law enforcement agencies including police, said that goons are now begging for their lives. "Those who play politics of caste, show them the mirror and tell them that their casteism slogans won't work in western UP but only BJP's developmental and nationalism slogans will work," the Chief Minister said addressing the gathering.

Seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh -- Naugawan, Sadat, Bullandshahar, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria, Tundla and Makhani -- will go for polls on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)