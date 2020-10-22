Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:36 IST
Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering in Bulandshahr on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. "The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for Western Uttar Pradesh, only BJP has fulfilled his dream. No other party can ever make his dreams come true," Adityanath said addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr kickstarting the party's by-election campaign in the state.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, who is popularly known as the first 'kisan' prime minister, had also held the post of deputy prime minister and was twice the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Minister for Home Affairs and Finance Ministry. Born in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Singh believed that the real India resides in the rural areas and had played a vital role in re-organising the agriculture sector by bringing different bills for reforms in the sector.

Adityanath, in an indirect reference to the violent protests in the state and strict action of the administration and the law enforcement agencies including police, said that goons are now begging for their lives. "Those who play politics of caste, show them the mirror and tell them that their casteism slogans won't work in western UP but only BJP's developmental and nationalism slogans will work," the Chief Minister said addressing the gathering.

Seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh -- Naugawan, Sadat, Bullandshahar, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria, Tundla and Makhani -- will go for polls on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian spy chief flies into Belarus in show of support for embattled leader

The head of Russias SVR foreign intelligence service made a surprise visit to Belarus on Thursday in what looked like a show of support by Moscow for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally who is under pressure to step down. TV f...

Andhra govt starts 10-day coronavirus awareness drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed officials to focus on the 10-day special drive to create awareness about the precautions against Coronavirus. The Andhra Pradesh government has started a 10-day coronavirus awarenes...

Europe could experience relatively mild winter this year-Weather Company

Europe could experience a relatively mild winter again this year, despite La Nia conditions that usually bring colder conditions to the northern hemisphere, the Weather Company said in its winter outlook on Thursday. The Weather Company, ow...

Delhi govt employees can opt for cash equivalent of LTC

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that its employees can take cash equivalent of leave travel concession LTC if they opt for it, a move aimed at boosting consumer spending during the festive season. It said a special festival packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020