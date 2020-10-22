Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul takes dig at BJP over COVID-19 vaccine promise in poll-bound Bihar, says Centre has announced its access strategy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP over its promise that people in poll-bound Bihar will get vaccine against coronavirus free after it is cleared by ICMR and said the Centre has announced its COVID "access strategy" and that people in every state should refer to their election schedule to know when they will get the vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:56 IST
Rahul takes dig at BJP over COVID-19 vaccine promise in poll-bound Bihar, says Centre has announced its access strategy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP over its promise that people in poll-bound Bihar will get vaccine against coronavirus free after it is cleared by ICMR and said the Centre has announced its COVID "access strategy" and that people in every state should refer to their election schedule to know when they will get the vaccine. "GOI just announced India's Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after approval of coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost. Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in the country, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III trials.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto. Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian spy chief flies into Belarus in show of support for embattled leader

The head of Russias SVR foreign intelligence service made a surprise visit to Belarus on Thursday in what looked like a show of support by Moscow for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally who is under pressure to step down. TV f...

Andhra govt starts 10-day coronavirus awareness drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed officials to focus on the 10-day special drive to create awareness about the precautions against Coronavirus. The Andhra Pradesh government has started a 10-day coronavirus awarenes...

Europe could experience relatively mild winter this year-Weather Company

Europe could experience a relatively mild winter again this year, despite La Nia conditions that usually bring colder conditions to the northern hemisphere, the Weather Company said in its winter outlook on Thursday. The Weather Company, ow...

Delhi govt employees can opt for cash equivalent of LTC

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that its employees can take cash equivalent of leave travel concession LTC if they opt for it, a move aimed at boosting consumer spending during the festive season. It said a special festival packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020