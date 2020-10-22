Left Menu
Case against Kummanam Rajasekharan is move to attack BJP, says party Kerala Chief K Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit chief K Surendran on Thursday defended former Mizoram Governor and senior party leader Kummanam Rajasekharan and said the case registered against the latter is an attack by the state government on the party and the senior leader.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:13 IST
BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Earlier today, the Kerala Police had registered a case against Rajasekharan, among others, in a financial fraud case.

"It is a government move to attack a senior leader like Kummanam Rajasekharan. The public of Kerala knows him. No such allegation can be levelled against him. He is an ascetic leader who has taken up many popular struggles that have been a headache for the government. This government's attempt to destroy the BJP by hunting down Kummanam, the man of pure politics, will not succeed," said Surendran. He said that the state government, which has lost face in the gold smuggling case, is retaliating by filing a case against the former Mizoram Governor, and the party will face the challenge together.

"There is no other person in Kerala who is qualified to become a member of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Committee like Kummanam Rajasekharan. He is the last word of the people in spiritual matters," Surendran added. He further accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government of protecting Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders accused in several criminal cases, and said BJP will fight against this "legally and politically".

"The government's move to withdraw several criminal cases against CPI (M) leader, is a challenge to the rule of law. Cases including PSC exam fraud are being withdrawn. Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to save the party leaders who have committed serious criminal offences. This is something that can never be accepted in a democracy. The BJP will fight against this legally and politically." (ANI)

