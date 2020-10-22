Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi

The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:04 IST
Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption: Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has upped the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him the Bhishmapitamah of corruption and accusing him of shielding perpetrators. "When I come to power, I will recover all the money. Rs 30,000 crore has been looted which belongs to the public. Nitish Kumar safeguarded those who indulged in corruption. They all are partners of that corruption and that is why I say Nitish Kumar is Bhishmapitamah of corruption," Tejashwi told ANI exclusively here.

Tejashwi took on the poll promise of the BJP of providing 19 lakh jobs and said, "We talked about government posts which are vacant in the education department, health department, police department and home ministry. We are telling the time when we will provide government jobs. I will do this in my first cabinet meeting. For BJP even 'pakoda' making is an employment. BJP says they will try. BJP promised 2 crore jobs, promised special status to Bihar and special package. What happened to that?" The RJD leader also hinted that there was a contradiction between the claims of the BJP and the JDU. He said on one hand the Sushil Kumar Modi says government doesn't have money for jobs but BJP promises 19 lakh jobs which is 9 lakh more than what the Yadav scion's promised.

"They mocked me for giving 10 lakh jobs. On one hand, Nitish Kumar asks where is the money and on the other announces 19 lakh jobs. There is a contradiction," he added. In 2017, a Rs 880 crore corruption scandal engulfed Bihar and plunged its government in crisis. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP are fighting charges levelled by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiat...

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Moh...

Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws

Nearly 55 years after it was carved out as a separate state, Haryana has initiated the process to omit the word Punjab from its laws. The state government has constituted a committee to remove Punjab from nearly 237 Acts on the initiative o...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020