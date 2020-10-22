Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba says U.S. trade embargo cost more than $5 bln last year

hurts the Cuban people, families, Cubans who live abroad (and) violates human rights," Rodriguez told a news conference in Havana. The Trump administration has backtracked on nearly all the measures his predecessor, Barack Obama, had taken to ease the embargo and improve ties between the United States and its old Cold War foe.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:18 IST
Cuba says U.S. trade embargo cost more than $5 bln last year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cuba on Thursday said the decades-old U.S. trade embargo, tightened under President Donald Trump, cost it a record total of more than $5 billion over the last financial year and hurt its ability to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez made the comments at the launch of an annual campaign for a United Nations resolution condemning the embargo put in place after Cuba's 1959 revolution.

This year's U.N. General Assembly vote, originally set for October, was postponed to May next year due to the pandemic. It will be the 29th time Cuba has marshaled international support against the embargo. Damages from April 2019 through March 2020 amounted to $5.570 billion, some $1.226 billion more than in the prior year, Rodriguez said, bringing the total cost to $144 billion since the embargo's inception.

He added that sanctions had also made it hard to acquire necessary personal protective equipment and ventilators to fight coronavirus while U.S. policy had separated families. "Whoever wins the U.S. elections will have to face the tangible reality that the blockade ... hurts the Cuban people, families, Cubans who live abroad (and) violates human rights," Rodriguez told a news conference in Havana.

The Trump administration has backtracked on nearly all the measures his predecessor, Barack Obama, had taken to ease the embargo and improve ties between the United States and its old Cold War foe. It has even imposed new sanctions, partly in a bid to lock in the Cuban-American vote in the hotly contested swing state of Florida in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Washington has sharply reduced U.S. visits to Cuba — barring cruise ships and flights to most cities — and closed the embassy's visa section, making it harder for Cubans to visit their families. The administration has also sought to stop Venezuelan energy shipments to the island, while its tougher stance has led international banks to avoid transactions involving Cuba.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Magnussen interested in IndyCar future after F1

Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he would love to race in America when he leaves the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, if he could not find another seat on the grand prix grid.U.S.-owned Haas earlier announced they would not b...

Municipal Commissioner caught taking Rs 1.65 lakh as bribe

Hyderabad, Oct 22 PTI The Municipal Commissioner ofMahabubnagar in Telangana was on Thursdaytrapped by thethe Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly taking Rs 1.65lakh as bribeThe Municipal Commissioner was caught in his office whenhe dem...

Protest planned over police shooting of Black couple in Illinois

Protesters planned to gather on Thursday in Waukegan, Illinois, to bring attention to a police shooting that killed a Black man and wounded his girlfriend, a local Black Lives Matter organizer said. The protesters will be demanding answers ...

COVID patient death: Kerala CM dismisses concerns aired by doc over medical negligence

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dismissed concerns raised by a staff of the government medical college hospital in Kochi over alleged medical negligence, which led to the death of a COVID-19 patient, refuting the charges ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020