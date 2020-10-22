Left Menu
He said Gandhi, who was on a three-day visit to hisWayanad Lok Sabha constituency, had on Tuesday appreciated Kerala as he had an understanding of the health sectors of other states. Being a senior leader of the Congress, the former party chief was someone who observed the COVID-19 situation across the country, Vijayan said.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Vijayan lauds Rahul's response to Vardhan on Kerala COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in for praise from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday for disagreeing with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's comments over rising COVID-19 cases in the southern state. He said Gandhi, who was on a three-day visit to hisWayanad Lok Sabha constituency, had on Tuesday appreciated Kerala as he had an understanding of the health sectors of other states.

Being a senior leader of the Congress, the former party chief was someone who observed the COVID-19 situation across the country, Vijayan said. With Kerala witnessing a spurt in fresh infections of late, Vardhan had recently said the state was "paying the price for gross negligence" during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19.

"It's an unfortunate comment.The whole nation has to fight this disease together.I don't think it's appropriate to blame someone or the other," Gandhi had said at Wayanad. Vijayan also sought to corner senior state Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala over his remarks that Gandhi "does not have to comment on regional issues".

The state Congress had been accusing the LDF government of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a rise in cases and Gandhi's remarks have put it in a spot. "It seems like he (Gandhi) appreciated the state health sector based on his experience from observing the health scenario of various other states. I am not commenting on whether the opposition leader agrees to Rahul Gandhi's statement or not. It's a matter between them," the Chief Minister told reporters.

However,Chennithala issued a statement, rejecting as baseless that he made the remark that Gandhi need not comment on regional issues. "The report that I made a comment that Rahul Gandhi neednotexpress his opinion in regional matters, is baseless.

Gandhi is a national leader.His opinions are not regionalised. His perspective is from a national level. What I meant was his opinion should be seen like that," Chennithala said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly also said Gandhi had only opined that there was no need for a blame game between the Centre and the state government and it was not an appreciation. RRT UD VS VS.

