Trump praises moderator he denigrated earlier

President Donald Trump is offering rare praise to a member of the media: the moderator of the final presidential debate. Trump told moderator Kristen Welker on Thursday evening: “So far I respect very much the way you are handling this, I have to say." The praise for Welker comes after Trump attacked her on Twitter over the weekend.

She has “always been terrible and unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters,” he tweeted at the time. Trump has repeatedly fought with, belittled or denigrated members of the media during his tenure in office.

That included CBS New correspondent Lesley Stahl, with whom the president bickered repeatedly during an interview for “60 Minutes,” which he abruptly cut off. Trump complained that the interview was unfair and released footage of it earlier Thursday.